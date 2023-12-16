Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 54,100 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

