Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

