Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,134,000 after acquiring an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $65,683,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $58,187,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

