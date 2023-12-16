Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 25,395 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,718 shares of company stock worth $7,395,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.