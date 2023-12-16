Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,323 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.
SUM opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
