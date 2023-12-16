Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,900 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Nuvei worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $45,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.54. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

