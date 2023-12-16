Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.83) Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($2.83) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.82). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $37,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

