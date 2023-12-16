Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

