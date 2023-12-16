Alex P. Schultz Buys 27,474 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

