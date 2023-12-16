Alexander Merk Acquires 24,400 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) COO Alexander Merk purchased 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $380,152.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,829.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Alexander Merk acquired 4,350 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $65,641.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexander Merk acquired 3,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $55,044.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

