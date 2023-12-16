Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

