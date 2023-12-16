ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 1,870,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. ALPEK has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company worldwide. It operates in two segments: Polyester and Plastics; and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

