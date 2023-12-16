Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 120,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 21.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 101,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

