Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $76,810,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 110.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 550.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.