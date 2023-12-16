Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $76,810,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 110.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 550.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

