Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
OTCMKTS APELY opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
