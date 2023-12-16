Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of AYX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 584.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $50,168,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $25,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

