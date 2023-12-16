Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

