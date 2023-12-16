Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

