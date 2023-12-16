American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEL opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 81,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,435,342.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 81,969 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,435,342.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,136 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,062. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

