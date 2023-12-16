American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.47

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $520.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.