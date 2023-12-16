American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.38 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

