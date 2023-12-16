American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

