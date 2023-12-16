American Tower Co. (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 on February 1st

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 132.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of AMT opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,379,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

