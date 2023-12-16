Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
