Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.



Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

