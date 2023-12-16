Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 181,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $200.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

