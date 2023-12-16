Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$75.50

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.50.

Several research analysts have commented on AFN shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$959.50 million, a P/E ratio of -70.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.90. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$42.21 and a 12 month high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of C$410.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.6220302 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

