Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Target Price at $69.07

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.