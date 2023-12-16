Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$32.77

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.77.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

TSE:CVE opened at C$21.75 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The company has a market cap of C$40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

