Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $18.13

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. UBS Group reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.3 %

CNHI stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.57. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,966,000 after buying an additional 17,732,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $265,843,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 356.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830,054 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.