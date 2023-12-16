Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target at $52.13

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CBSH stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 92.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 176,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

