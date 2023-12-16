Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $17.92

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.40 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,107,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,812,711.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,107,612 shares in the company, valued at $55,812,711.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234,065 shares of company stock worth $21,342,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

