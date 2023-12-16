Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

