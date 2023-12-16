Analysts Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Target Price at $131.93

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $119.46 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

