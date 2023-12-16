Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT at $10.44

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

VLY opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

