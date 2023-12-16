Analysts Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $218.88

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.0 %

ZTS stock opened at $196.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.39. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.