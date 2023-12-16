Analyzing ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ageas SA/NV and AXA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 1 2 3 0 2.33 AXA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

This table compares ageas SA/NV and AXA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $10.94 billion 0.74 $1.07 billion N/A N/A AXA $107.85 billion 0.66 $7.03 billion N/A N/A

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than ageas SA/NV.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A AXA N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXA beats ageas SA/NV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products. In addition, it offers asset management services in the areas of various asset classes, including equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate for the group's insurance companies and their clients, and retail and institutional clients. Further, the company provides health, term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/ group customers. AXA SA was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

