Analyzing Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35% Pervasip -10.23% N/A -13.34%

Risk and Volatility

Curaleaf has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.85 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -5.89 Pervasip $15.79 million 0.10 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Curaleaf and Pervasip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.19%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Pervasip.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Pervasip on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf



Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pervasip



Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

