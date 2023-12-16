Analyzing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.84 $4.39 billion $17.62 8.69 Antero Resources $7.14 billion 0.93 $1.90 billion $2.78 7.92

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 1 14 1 3.00 Antero Resources 0 6 5 1 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamondback Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $182.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 38.84% 20.66% 12.27% Antero Resources 15.76% 5.74% 2.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Antero Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 770 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

