Analyzing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF)

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EML Payments and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EML Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Blue Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.58%. Given Global Blue Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than EML Payments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

19.9% of EML Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EML Payments and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EML Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.74 -$26.68 million $0.04 117.28

EML Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares EML Payments and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EML Payments N/A N/A N/A Global Blue Group 2.40% 198.32% 1.83%

Summary

Global Blue Group beats EML Payments on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking. This segment also provides issuance, processing, and program management services. The Gift and Incentives segment provides single load gift cards for shopping malls and incentive programs. The Digital Payments segment offers payment options for open banking, buy-now pay-later providers, and bill payment providers. The company also offers banking, credit, and disbursements services, as well as earned wage access, gifts, incentives and rewards, open banking, and forex payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Emerchants Limited. EML Payments Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

