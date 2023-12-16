Analyzing iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -28.92% -75.63% -23.77% iHeartMedia -27.19% -1,197.12% -13.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 3 0 2.50 iHeartMedia 3 3 1 0 1.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for fuboTV and iHeartMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. iHeartMedia has a consensus price target of $4.07, suggesting a potential upside of 61.38%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than fuboTV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and iHeartMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.01 billion 0.98 -$561.48 million ($1.59) -2.12 iHeartMedia $3.91 billion 0.09 -$264.66 million ($6.95) -0.36

iHeartMedia has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides RCS, a cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

