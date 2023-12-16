Analyzing NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20% NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 5.48 $14.32 million $2.50 18.10 NeurAxis $2.68 million 4.09 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Semler Scientific and NeurAxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Semler Scientific beats NeurAxis on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.