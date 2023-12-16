Analyzing Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Coty 6.57% 11.64% 3.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Coty 0 8 4 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oddity Tech and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus target price of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Coty has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Coty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and Coty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.00 $21.73 million N/A N/A Coty $5.55 billion 2.01 $508.20 million $0.42 29.80

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Coty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

