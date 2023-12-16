Analyzing RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39% Qudian 300.04% 5.48% 5.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 25.20 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -1.25 Qudian $83.73 million 5.60 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.18

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qudian. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qudian beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

