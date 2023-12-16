Analyzing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Clarus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 24.42 -$62.09 million ($3.82) -4.99 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million N/A N/A

Clarus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.14% -48.01% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 126.77%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Clarus Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

