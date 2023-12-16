Analyzing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,498.57% -1,790.06% -90.72% aTyr Pharma N/A -44.81% -35.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 3 8 0 2.73 aTyr Pharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $5.89, indicating a potential upside of 261.28%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,600.82%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 121.90 -$166.01 million ($2.58) -0.63 aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 6.88 -$45.34 million ($0.97) -1.26

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

