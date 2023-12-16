Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.2 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.51 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

