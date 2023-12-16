Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI) Insider Purchases £2,000 in Stock

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Duncan Soukup purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,510.67).

Charles Duncan Soukup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Charles Duncan Soukup bought 200,000 shares of Anemoi International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,510.67).

Anemoi International Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of AMOI opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.26. Anemoi International Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

Anemoi International Company Profile

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

