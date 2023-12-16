Anil Thadani Purchases 9,887 Shares of Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL) Stock

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) insider Anil Thadani acquired 9,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,646.89 ($5,833.40).

Anil Thadani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Anil Thadani acquired 300,000 shares of Symphony International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($188,300.28).

Symphony International Price Performance

Symphony International stock opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Symphony International Holding has a 12-month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.52 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

