Ann F. Hackett Sells 2,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

