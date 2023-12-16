Anna Manz Buys 487 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.90 ($127.92) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,296.38).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON:AZN opened at £101.86 ($127.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,384.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,778 ($122.75) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of £107.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($156.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($159.43) to £129 ($161.94) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($163.19) to £125 ($156.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £118.95 ($149.32).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

